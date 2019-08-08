Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Assurant (AIZ) Shorts Increased By 2.07%

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) had an increase of 2.07% in short interest. AIZ’s SI was 1.34M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.07% from 1.31M shares previously. With 582,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ)’s short sellers to cover AIZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 192,010 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.)

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 143.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 21,445 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 36,440 shares with $1.74M value, up from 14,995 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $77.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 4.56M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 64,827 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 16,619 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 165,523 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has 18,528 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Novare Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.48% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,548 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp, Florida-based fund reported 5,375 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 44,638 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Howard Mgmt has 36,316 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 138,984 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 32,976 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,600 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 7,212 shares to 11,456 valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,223 shares and now owns 12,286 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors Incorporated reported 0.08% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). At Bank & Trust holds 0.19% or 16,721 shares in its portfolio. 2.41M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Adage Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,051 shares. Whittier Company holds 0.02% or 7,582 shares. York Management Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 18,590 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 164,526 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Sg Americas Llc owns 80,558 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 8,807 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 557 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America, a New York-based fund reported 149 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,292 shares.

