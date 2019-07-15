Sfe Investment Counsel Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Cut by $603,511; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $823,722; Stock Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $208.69. About 508,552 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $361.97. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.00 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33,148 shares to 713,365 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 72,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,268 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Community State Bank Na owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Putnam Limited Com holds 0.65% or 734,099 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Financial Service Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss & Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Centurylink Mgmt accumulated 2,242 shares. Town Country Comml Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Holdg Incorporated holds 0.08% or 50,987 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Timber Creek Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Management Ltd Llc reported 111,665 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest owns 1.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,799 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.43% or 437,685 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 1.77% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,798 shares to 32,633 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 84,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.78 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,521 were reported by Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca. 90,462 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 2,772 shares. Spectrum Mngmt invested in 21,454 shares. Aqr Limited Liability stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 2.43% or 93,101 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Com holds 7,142 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 139,746 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.33M shares. Bokf Na owns 65,424 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc holds 4,321 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 12,283 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Company owns 18,933 shares. New England reported 1,400 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).