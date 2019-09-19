Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $753,088 as Market Value Declined; As Symantec (SYMC) Stock Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Lifted Stake by $42.00 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,825 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 5.55M shares traded or 125.37% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.85M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48M shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,543 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PE firms could snag SYMC for $26-27/share – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Starboard Value Purchases $121 Million Worth Of Symantec – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 237,700 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 513 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Citadel Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 875,651 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 2.38M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 216,700 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.03M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.15 million shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wellington Management Grp Llp has 812,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx boosting rates next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) Misses Q1 EPS by 11c; Offers FY20 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Facing Hurdles Ahead Of Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Management owns 0.36% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14,520 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 496,125 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has 0.44% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,361 shares. Davis reported 1.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,047 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tdam Usa reported 3,413 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Telemus Capital Lc invested in 0.08% or 6,085 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 2,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.15% or 5,108 shares in its portfolio.