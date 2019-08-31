Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Market Value Declined; American International Group Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 299,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 6.82 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.85 million, down from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 143.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 21,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 187,864 shares to 189,407 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp W/I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 0.89% or 32,535 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,620 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.34M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc owns 2.16 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares And Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,249 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cidel Asset Management Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. The California-based Kcm Inv Advsr has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 6,387 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Spectrum Management Gru owns 600 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 9,430 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2.21M shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Co owns 1.56% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.19 million shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 139,458 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 664,905 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America stated it has 4,708 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 111,385 were accumulated by Randolph. Barrett Asset Llc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hennessy stated it has 102,000 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,571 shares. New England Management has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Knott David M reported 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mathes Communications owns 5,959 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,825 shares. Windward Ca reported 0.23% stake. Counsel Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spc holds 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 6,075 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares to 61,092 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).