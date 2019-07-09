Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Fedex (FDX) Position by $2.55 Million; Valuation Declined; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Has Cut by $546,371

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 2.04M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 107.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 14,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,233 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 13,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.58 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mngmt holds 3,350 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 51,529 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 40,485 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.56% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 62,857 shares. United American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 2.06% or 25,120 shares. 91,723 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 6,200 are owned by A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 57,760 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 7,447 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Lc accumulated 1,400 shares. Diker Ltd Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,664 shares. Cordasco Financial has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,320 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Company reported 67,879 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,272 shares to 6,192 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,791 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.