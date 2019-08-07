Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position by $537,888; Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $880,436 as Stock Value Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.37. About 279,036 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 6.90 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 41,341 shares to 300,332 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,278 were reported by Cubic Asset Ltd Llc. Hartford Finance Mngmt reported 2,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4.57M are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Lc. Davidson Investment Advsrs has invested 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 920,834 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 88,432 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 598,251 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Gru Lc invested in 17,722 shares or 0.39% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Heathbridge Capital has invested 6.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth accumulated 31,960 shares. Kings Point holds 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 151,830 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1,645 are held by Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illinois American Water Investing Over $700000 in Alton Water System; Over 5500 Feet of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.