Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $662,304; 1492 Capital Management Boosted Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Position by $749,819 as Valuation Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.79M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,633 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 18,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank to give $1 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,883 shares. Boltwood Management has 0.85% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Blume Capital stated it has 1,102 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability has 1.68 million shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 42,870 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 10,235 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 261,393 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Chevy Chase holds 0.31% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.39M shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 172,604 are held by Umb Bank N A Mo. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.58% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 13,757 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt owns 56,496 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Bailard reported 0.02% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,309 shares to 9,371 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,339 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 9.45M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 71,572 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 35,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 3,560 shares. Capital Research Glob has invested 0.04% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 11,617 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 47,158 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Dudley Shanley holds 0.49% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 108,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 48,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 1.39 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 84,000 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 85,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.