Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $495,498; Share Price Rose; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lowered Its Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $352.52. About 896,516 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,693 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 105,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Alphabet and Intel Q2s Crush Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Join to Develop Nervana Neural Network Processor, Baidu Announces New Version of DuerOS – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 22,114 shares to 76,173 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 53,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,396 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Coastline Trust reported 0.79% stake. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,757 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 4.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.09% or 12,969 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Cumberland Advisors reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.36M shares. Culbertson A N & Company invested in 153,116 shares or 2.37% of the stock. First Bank Sioux Falls owns 11,609 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. 370,774 are owned by Grimes Inc. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). L S Advsrs has 0.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 136,557 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Ca owns 138,346 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Sarl reported 88,895 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares to 6,980 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,371 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 10,137 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,529 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 491,819 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Raymond James & Associates reported 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Montag A Incorporated stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company holds 6,790 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Lc owns 970 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pnc Gp Incorporated holds 577,273 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 35,629 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 6,905 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.55% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 48,900 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.39% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Chilton Invest Com Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman declares $1.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Expects Northrop Grumman To Outperform – Benzinga” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman: Thoughts For Your Consideration – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.