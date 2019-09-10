Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lowered Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake by $669,327; Stock Price Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Loeb Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $4.36 Billion

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 4,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 24,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 29,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 148,317 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 99.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38M, down from 35,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 881,904 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $106.55M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,083 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

