Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.78 Million; Facebook (FB) Holding Maintained by Family Management Corp

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 22,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 53,791 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 76,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 4.66 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $181.43. About 7.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – MPs call for Zuckerberg to explain Facebook data scandal; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,587 shares to 271,015 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.