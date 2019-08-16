Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Take (TTWO) Holding; Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Danaher (DHR) Position By $2.70 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Take (TTWO) stake by 168.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 22,644 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 36,116 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 13,472 last quarter. Take now has $14.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 543,659 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 57.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 20,419 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 15,047 shares with $1.99M value, down from 35,466 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $99.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 378,362 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 5,172 shares to 16,106 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 3,685 shares and now owns 2,373 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TTWO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on Higher Expenses – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $133’s average target is 4.24% above currents $127.59 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, July 29. Wedbush maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.06% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 735,194 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares owns 1,547 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.02% or 340,080 shares. 20,685 were accumulated by Fagan Inc. Moreover, Ibis Capital Prtnrs Llp has 8.67% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 15,494 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 5,539 shares. 160,385 were reported by Nokota Mngmt Lp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 117,420 shares. Mitchell Com stated it has 15,117 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed holds 0.48% or 2.04 million shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Co owns 2,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Com stated it has 16 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Danaher Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.