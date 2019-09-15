Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $405,025; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) as Stock Value Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 119.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, up from 4,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 193,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 179,782 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.28 million, down from 188,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.20M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares to 89,222 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69 million for 11.76 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.