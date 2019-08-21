Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding by $495,498; Stock Price Rose; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Valuation Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 359,365 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 389,758 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,554 were reported by Atria Invs Limited Co. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,722 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 10,176 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 230,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Shine Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 555 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 367,957 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 172 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% or 246 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership owns 382,533 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 408,700 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt stated it has 98,385 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cooke Bieler Lp holds 2.05% or 2.45 million shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap Holdings: Cheap But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East 72 Quarterly Report Period To December 31, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,305 shares to 12,605 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,578 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).