Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Boosted Fastenal Company (FAST) Holding By $352,256

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Fastenal Company (FAST) stake by 78.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 11,008 shares as Fastenal Company (FAST)'s stock declined 11.07%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 25,016 shares with $816,000 value, up from 14,008 last quarter. Fastenal Company now has $18.22B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 119.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 4,765 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)'s stock declined 6.56%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 8,768 shares with $754,000 value, up from 4,003 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $3.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.88% below currents $31.78 stock price. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.