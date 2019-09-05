Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $970,788; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Aspiriant Has Lifted Its Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 9.77 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,999 shares to 51,251 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,175 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,127 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,373 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.