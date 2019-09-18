Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Holding; Monocle Acquisition (MNCL) Shorts Down By 12.66%

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) had a decrease of 12.66% in short interest. MNCL’s SI was 13,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.66% from 15,800 shares previously. With 15,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)’s short sellers to cover MNCL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 4 shares traded. Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 16.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 4,592 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 31,825 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 27,233 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 3.26 million shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

Monocle Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The company has market cap of $223.69 million.

Among 18 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $196.84's average target is 13.58% above currents $173.3 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.