Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $477,078 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; FUJI ORDINARY SHARES (FMMFF) Shorts Down By 5.05%

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 12.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 4,298 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 37,572 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 33,274 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $362.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 12.07M shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE

FUJI CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FMMFF) had a decrease of 5.05% in short interest. FMMFF’s SI was 815,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.05% from 859,300 shares previously. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronics assembly equipment and machine tools under the FUJI brand in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It offers SMT equipment, including placement platforms and multi-purpose mounters; intelligent and compact screen printers, and high precision screen printers; SmartFab products, including PCB assemblies, power assembly modules, and curved surface placements; and SMT line management system and SMT process management system software, as well as software for smart factories. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s SMT equipment also consist of automation tools, such as auto feeder maintenance units, nozzle and auto head cleaners, auto splicing units, and reel loaders; and auto shape generators, multi job line balancers, verifiers, profilers, dry components, and assorted maintenance units, as well as maintenance solutions for nozzles, feeders, and heads.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neumann Capital Management owns 16,810 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.46 million shares. Hilltop has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,239 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt owns 1.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,289 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communication invested in 6,063 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 17.35M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 44,535 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 183,159 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 51,642 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 4.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kdi Capital Ltd Co stated it has 119,729 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 3,166 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset holds 1.02% or 255,037 shares. Axa invested in 0.5% or 1.14M shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 82,929 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 11.85% above currents $113.25 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.