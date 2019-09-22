Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $904,248 as Market Value Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Cadence Bank Na Lowered Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 12,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 53,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, down from 88,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18,625 shares to 43,555 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap City Tru Fl invested in 30,734 shares. Utd Fire Gp holds 0.09% or 3,408 shares. Bluestein R H & Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,850 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,096 shares. 12,736 were reported by Eqis Cap. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 659,883 shares. Sfmg Ltd owns 17,950 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 4,580 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fincl Counselors holds 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 246,575 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,248 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 45,096 shares. Bell Bancshares accumulated 0.93% or 56,829 shares. Sather Financial Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Etrade Cap Ltd holds 91,175 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Llc has 515,116 shares. Park Circle owns 2.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,500 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 68,521 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Commerce Ltd Company invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Citizens Savings Bank And Tru reported 163,230 shares. 6.50 million were accumulated by Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru. West Chester Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 6,644 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Foundation Resource Mngmt stated it has 2.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 3.24 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Kessler Lc has invested 2.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Tru Natl Bank has 2.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.06 million shares. Central Savings Bank & Tru reported 14,661 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.56% or 1.95 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication reported 2.49% stake. Maryland reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.