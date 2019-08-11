Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut By $512,052 Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding; Stewart Information Services (STC) Sentiment Is 1.26

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 38.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,212 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 11,456 shares with $819,000 value, down from 18,668 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 404,616 shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 63 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 50 sold and reduced their stock positions in Stewart Information Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.48 million shares, down from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stewart Information Services Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 69,054 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) has declined 15.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions

Mig Capital Llc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation for 805,237 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 196,573 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.83% invested in the company for 68,653 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Jet Capital Investors L P, a New York-based fund reported 127,925 shares.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. The company has market cap of $879.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate divisions. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

