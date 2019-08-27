Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position By $484,632; Rli Has 1.26 Sentiment

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 83 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 66 sold and reduced their positions in Rli Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 38.67 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rli Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel analyzed 1,272 shares as Boeing Co (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. Boeing Co now has $202.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 853,337 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.32% invested in the company for 390,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 0.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.

The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 72,065 shares traded. RLI Corp. (RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 47.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 32.79 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.