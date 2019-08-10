Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake; Last Week Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of PWR in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 73.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 13,798 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 32,633 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 18,835 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $83.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 333,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 5.96 million shares. First Business Ser holds 0.05% or 5,533 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gru Inc invested in 1.33M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 4,195 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.3% or 468,389 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 101,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co has 49,460 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp reported 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Markston Intl Limited Liability Corp owns 165,955 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Lc stated it has 4,862 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 1.47 million shares. Addenda Cap has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 41,808 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.19% or 720,985 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.61M shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 4,301 shares to 4,003 valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,802 shares and now owns 61,092 shares. Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”.

