Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $403,956; As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.89 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $26.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.81. About 3.45M shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 22,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $254.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B Communications holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,175 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.12% or 11,147 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,704 were reported by First Midwest National Bank Trust Division. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 16,369 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 435,937 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spectrum Management reported 0.11% stake. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,910 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co owns 18,378 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 1,960 are owned by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,854 were reported by Financial Counselors. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.03% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Co reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares to 89,222 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Highlights From the Grocery Industry’s Biggest Conference – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp Sina Us (NASDAQ:SINA) by 26,300 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anderson Hoagland holds 8.72% or 7,932 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd holds 0.8% or 706 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,121 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,762 shares. Whetstone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 16,171 shares for 9.46% of their portfolio. Strategic Financial holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 342 shares. Altfest L J Co invested in 2,500 shares or 1.26% of the stock. 2,103 are held by Rothschild Inv Il. Perkins Coie Tru Company has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 96,196 were reported by Jericho Capital Asset Lp. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 8.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,985 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.76% or 966,120 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 10.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).