Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Value Rose; Samlyn Capital Increased Stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) by $1.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 20,259 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 21,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 32,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.78M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 7,535 shares to 18,204 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $158.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,364 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).