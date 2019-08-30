Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.16 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 39,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.57 million, down from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 1.32 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 18,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 45,066 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 8.25% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv owns 12,600 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. L S Advsrs holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 96,066 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 600 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 70,133 shares. 8,899 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co. Chevy Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). California-based Pacific Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 1.65% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 57,500 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Dumont & Blake Invest Lc reported 9,992 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 68,677 were reported by Fca Tx. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 741,623 shares to 888,723 shares, valued at $66.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,842 shares to 4,142 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 84,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

