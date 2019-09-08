Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $758,953; Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 646,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 9,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 88,540 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 98,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,445 shares to 36,440 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 12,644 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 52,303 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt owns 4,383 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Janney Mgmt Lc holds 0.44% or 104,905 shares. 6,769 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Cullinan, a Kentucky-based fund reported 66,030 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 423,623 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 2,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mngmt Pro holds 0.02% or 780 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 9.35M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy appoints new CEO and president – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1.11M shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.08% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 1.29M shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 31,211 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Com owns 2,300 shares. Cohen Steers invested in 0.4% or 1.42 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Nuveen Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 216,962 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 248,714 are owned by Engy Income Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tctc has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 419 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares to 9,887 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).