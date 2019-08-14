Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,272 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 6,192 shares with $2.36M value, down from 7,464 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $182.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $8.91 during the last trading session, reaching $323.95. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster

Among 6 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Societe Generale. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and GBX 232 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) on Thursday, May 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 24. See Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.62% or GBX 1.15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 183. About 7.13 million shares traded. Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company has market cap of 3.57 billion GBP. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. It has a 87.14 P/E ratio. The firm operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.60 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $390 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 48,805 shares to 424,298 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Relic Inc stake by 7,535 shares and now owns 18,204 shares. Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) was raised too.