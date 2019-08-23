Sfe Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Take (TTWO); Majedie Asset Management LTD Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Upped by $20.39 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 964,038 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 254,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 949,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.79 million, up from 694,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas

