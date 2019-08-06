Sfe Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Volitionrx LTD (VNRX)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 343,066 shares traded or 248.92% up from the average. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 137.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 137.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 14,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 18,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 15.54 million shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 21,413 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Clal Insur Enterprise Ltd stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0.99% or 34.78 million shares in its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 4.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 9,644 are held by Proffitt And Goodson. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 630,130 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 12.95M shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 243,400 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Alethea Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,100 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chevy Chase invested in 2.83 million shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares to 61,092 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,980 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

More notable recent VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “VolitionRx Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun Long March in China – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VolitionRx Announces $9 Million Private Placement – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VolitionRx Limited Commences Lung Cancer Clinical Study with Fosun Long March in China – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volition Announces Exercise of Warrant to Purchase $4.8 Million in Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold VNRX shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.03 million shares or 10.68% more from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Invest Mgmt LP has invested 7.86% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Leisure Capital stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Northern invested 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Bankshares Of America De reported 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Garrison Bradford And Associates Incorporated accumulated 15,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 81,750 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 15,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 24,772 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc invested in 8,300 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). 14,007 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 38,144 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. 6,537 were reported by Blackrock. 65,000 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $459,742 activity.