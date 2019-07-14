Sfe Investment Counsel Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position By $970,788; Jump Trading Has Decreased By $1.62 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 388.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 24,892 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 31,300 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 6,408 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Jump Trading Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 52.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 14,632 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 13,268 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 27,900 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore accumulated 3,282 shares. Tanaka Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 285 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,290 shares. 24,590 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Conning holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,719 shares. Srs Investment Limited Company invested 2.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). King Wealth holds 0.1% or 2,818 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 42,801 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 317,184 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.42% or 6,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amp Limited invested in 899,287 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Iowa-based Hills Bankshares And Trust Com has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of stock or 4 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 9. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 29.

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,607 shares to 88,540 valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 3,463 shares and now owns 7,649 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.

