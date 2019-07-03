Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.85 N/A 0.67 12.94 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.84 N/A 1.37 16.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Severn Bancorp Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. Capital City Bank Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Capital City Bank Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Severn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Severn Bancorp Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 40.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -4.84% -4.84% 0.12% 3% 15.31% 8.52% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1.3% -2.06% -8.58% -8.21% -1.04% -1.77%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Capital City Bank Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.