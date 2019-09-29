Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

This is a contrast between Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 8 0.00 7.54M 0.72 11.63 Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 0.00 3.50M 1.25 11.99

Table 1 highlights Severn Bancorp Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Severn Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 94,723,618.09% 9.6% 1% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 24,238,227.15% 9.7% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. In other hand, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.16%. Competitively, 6.4% are Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.