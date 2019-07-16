Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Comparison side by side

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|9
|2.76
|N/A
|0.67
|12.94
|United Community Banks Inc.
|27
|4.11
|N/A
|2.15
|12.72
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Severn Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Severn Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Severn Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Community Banks Inc.
|0.00%
|11.9%
|1.4%
Volatility and Risk
Severn Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. United Community Banks Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Severn Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Community Banks Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, United Community Banks Inc.’s potential upside is 15.32% and its average target price is $32.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Severn Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, United Community Banks Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|-4.84%
|-4.84%
|0.12%
|3%
|15.31%
|8.52%
|United Community Banks Inc.
|-2.25%
|4.99%
|-3.22%
|5.77%
|-16.6%
|27.35%
For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than United Community Banks Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors United Community Banks Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc.
