Seven Post Investment Office LP Upped Lennox Intl (LII) Position; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Price Rose While Weitz Investment Management Boosted Stake by $2.18 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 292,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 273,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 162,467 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $249.91. About 40,318 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 370 shares to 99,275 shares, valued at $116.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

