Seven Post Investment Office LP Upped Its Lennox Intl (LII) Position by $852,720; Sanders Capital Has Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $5.10 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 747,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, up from 709,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.2. About 1.10 million shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 216,949 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Financial holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 134,358 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.05% or 43,648 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 1.11M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,449 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Prudential Fincl holds 163,228 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,375 shares. Campbell And Communications Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 1,559 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 2,744 shares. Davis holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 42,796 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.76% or 190,438 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 520,211 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 12,388 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M.