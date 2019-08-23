Seven Post Investment Office LP Upped Holding in Lennox Intl (LII); Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Valuation Declined While Timber Hill Has Increased Stake by $314,400

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 768,599 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $259.05. About 38,973 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 40,902 shares. 3,754 are held by Nordea Mngmt Ab. 3,954 are held by Fort Lp. Cleararc Capital holds 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 921 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 426,451 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 300 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0% or 8,960 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 2.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 9,397 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc stated it has 3,485 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 14,143 shares. 66,694 were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Dnb Asset As owns 157,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 461,327 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.06% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 177,700 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,058 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 581,200 shares. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware has invested 0.4% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 126,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 389,813 shares. Cwm accumulated 0% or 1,270 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medley Management: 6 Ways To Play This Long Awaited Merger With Possible Gains Of Over 30% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.