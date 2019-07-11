Seven Post Investment Office LP Upped Holding in Lennox Intl (LII); Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Kohls (KSS) Stake by $11.33 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 3.09M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $284.42. About 386,874 shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Fca Corp Tx invested in 0.17% or 1,700 shares. 490 are owned by Strs Ohio. Franklin Res reported 7,332 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 2,668 shares. Element Capital has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,083 shares. Great Lakes Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 817 shares. 72,784 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Koshinski Asset Management reported 980 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Shelton Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Blair William & Commerce Il reported 7,770 shares. Aurora Counsel owns 6,216 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. 5,181 shares were sold by Sessa Daniel M, worth $1.27M on Wednesday, February 13.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares to 93,569 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).