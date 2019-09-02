Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Its Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $4.15 Million; As Eastman Chemical (EMN) Valuation Declined, Advisory Research Lowered Its Holding by $11.12 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 148,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 19,087 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 167,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.37M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 652,088 shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 3,520 were reported by Everence Mgmt. Blume Cap owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 23,743 shares stake. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 7,443 shares. James Invest Research reported 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,244 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru owns 109,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Luminus Management Limited Liability reported 133,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 56 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 820,391 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $263.18 million for 8.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 490,475 shares to 5.45M shares, valued at $133.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Llp owns 22,092 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,411 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.56M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The California-based Firsthand Mgmt Inc has invested 1.81% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 79,601 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability owns 18,310 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 96,049 are held by Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 3,507 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 46,208 shares. Assetmark Inc has 517 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.