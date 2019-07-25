Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position by $423,700; Share Price Declined; Guardian Capital LP Has Upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake by $8.05 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 107,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.02M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.83M, up from 4.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 521,605 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA HAS COMPETITIVENESS CHALLENGE; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT POSTPONES SELLING STAKE IN TRANSCONTAINER: RBC; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 28/03/2018 – RBC WON’T BE ‘ROBUSTLY ACTIVE’ HELPING POT STARTUPS NEAR TERM; 28/03/2018 – RBC MAY HELP POT FIRMS ‘UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES’: MCGREGOR; 09/05/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 22/03/2018 – SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT SEVI.PA : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO ENDS

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 159,639 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.01% or 7,499 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 40,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested in 80,552 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 4,252 shares. Seven Post Office LP invested 12.07% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Trust Comm Of Vermont invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 29,959 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 181,894 shares. Advisory Incorporated reported 581,924 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 22,508 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De holds 417 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 9,973 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 59,628 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 22,417 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $148,491 activity.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,055 shares to 106,201 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,411 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).