Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position by $423,700; Fine Capital Partners LP Raised Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 274,716 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 204,365 shares traded or 24.42% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 9,452 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 230,083 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 14,285 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 42,632 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 63,163 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 449,347 shares. 271,014 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Bank Of Hawaii reported 146,445 shares stake. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,852 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,030 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 581,924 shares. Moreover, Reinhart Prtnrs has 0.73% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 307,725 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium invested in 8,037 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 30,170 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 44,943 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 96,693 shares. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Kirr Marbach Ltd In accumulated 261,125 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tieton Cap Management Ltd Company has 247,189 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 862,285 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 33,941 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 630 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 16,479 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group reported 0% stake. Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ma accumulated 665,942 shares. 1.41M were reported by Fine Capital Prtnrs L P.

