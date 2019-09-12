Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position by $3.63 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $388,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204.62. About 876,841 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 18/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 74,001 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel, PetroChina, Honeywell, CME and HP – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) reported 83,483 shares. Hm Payson stated it has 557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 133,562 shares. Comerica Bank reported 76,723 shares. Girard Partners Limited holds 0.15% or 4,363 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moller Service stated it has 1,751 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 420,258 shares. First Financial In holds 0.1% or 625 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 364 shares. 217,850 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Liability Company. Arete Wealth Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 1,695 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 3,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Epoch Partners accumulated 1.22M shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $579.13 million for 31.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 5,869 shares to 39,104 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 42,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).