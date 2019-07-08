Seven Post Investment Office LP Raised Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $852,720; Shares Rose; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $446,958 as Share Price Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,798 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.84M, down from 231,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 171,425 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $287.2. About 110,502 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Best Value Stock in a Hot Sector – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lennox International Closes Sale of Kysor Warren – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,370 shares to 317,002 shares, valued at $376.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics Awarded CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center Contract – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why United Technologies Needs the Merger With Raytheon – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings.