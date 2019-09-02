Seven Post Investment Office LP Raised Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $852,720; Shares Declined; Covington Capital Management Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $968,475

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 8,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 72,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 63,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 257,381 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 2,367 shares stake. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,330 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.24% or 135,400 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Valley Advisers owns 10,115 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 1.15M shares. Webster Bancshares N A has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 843 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 3,763 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested in 13,905 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.26% or 447,962 shares. Bonness stated it has 15,050 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 280,362 shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,459 shares to 66,395 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

