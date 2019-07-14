Seven Post Investment Office LP Position In Lennox Intl (LII) Was Upped; Chefs Whse (CHEF) Stock Declined While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 28,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 82,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 89,867 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $289.47. About 258,805 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.04% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 110,698 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.04% or 655,963 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 9,497 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,537 shares. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). 78,898 were reported by Us Bank De. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.34M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 155,408 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $60,301 activity. Cugine Joseph M. also bought $29,874 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 29,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,201 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.51 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 8,960 shares. Earnest Lc has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 17 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 366,133 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 6,322 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 27,800 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.31% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 2,195 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 665 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 10,187 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 112,644 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. reported 71,772 shares.