Seven Post Investment Office LP Maintains Position in Lennox Intl (LII); Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $1.79 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $261.6. About 110,981 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 1.61M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Key Takeaways From Altria’s Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 49,968 shares. 610 were accumulated by Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 6,750 were reported by Pittenger Anderson. First City Cap Inc accumulated 0.67% or 10,622 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ls Investment Advsr reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 22,601 are owned by Valmark Advisers Incorporated. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Montag A Assoc Inc invested in 0.15% or 18,782 shares. Schaller Inv Grp Inc has invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moody Bancshares Division invested in 0.05% or 22,592 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.47% or 38,863 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greylin Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,222 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 2,668 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 73,100 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 144,413 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited stated it has 7,971 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Com reported 1,180 shares. Regions Fin Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 181 shares. Stone Run Ltd Liability Company invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability reported 7,718 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 1,723 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 12,163 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard invested in 3.81 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cap Fund Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 20,534 shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.