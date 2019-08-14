Seven Post Investment Office LP Maintains Holding in Lennox Intl (LII); As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 8.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 30/04/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Dropbox, Cuts Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $249.24. About 70,001 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares to 845,195 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meet Group Inc by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

