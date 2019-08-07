Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; Tidewater (TDW) Shorts Lowered By 26.16%

Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW) had a decrease of 26.16% in short interest. TDW’s SI was 655,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.16% from 887,200 shares previously. With 223,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW)’s short sellers to cover TDW’s short positions. The SI to Tidewater Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 192,657 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 31.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.67; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tidewater Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDW); 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REITERATES CURRENT RUN RATE ANNUALIZED EBITDA VIEW; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – REITERATES GUIDANCE OF CURRENT RUN RATE ANNUALIZED EBITDA OF $80 MLN; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $91.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – David Darling and Mark Parker join Tidewater’s Management Team; 20/03/2018 – Tidewater Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 43.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 44,391 shares with $5.39M value, down from 78,693 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 294,251 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd Liability Co accumulated 640,226 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 2,600 are held by Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 35,000 shares. 155,641 are held by Artisan Prns Lp. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). G2 Ptnrs Mngmt Lc accumulated 44,170 shares. Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 9,532 shares. Raymond James reported 20,530 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.14% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 8.12 million shares. Avalon Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 2.59% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 40,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 65,509 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Friday, April 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint boosts full-year guidance after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Proofpoint (PFPT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $712.40 million. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations.

