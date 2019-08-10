Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Its Position in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) as Share Price Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $13.11 Million; Stock Were Volatile

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 193,691 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Stumbles, Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 18.00 million shares to 38.00M shares, valued at $62.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 11.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

