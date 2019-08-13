Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding as Stock Declined; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Interocean Capital Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 199,354 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 6,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 106,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, down from 113,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 600,896 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,616 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Mgmt LP holds 278,642 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 0% or 57 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,413 shares. Icon Advisers Co has 0.24% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 25,044 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 219,950 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has 0.31% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pacific Glob Management Communication holds 15,937 shares. 11,000 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pacific Heights Asset invested in 1.29% or 85,000 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.31% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 6,000 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

