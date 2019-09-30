Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding by $3.63 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Profit Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 4.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 65,947 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Llc reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 11,949 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 24,446 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 111,871 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 12,781 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 18,975 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc holds 0% or 53,221 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 396,509 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 24,361 shares. 3,800 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 500 shares. 11,001 were reported by Art Ltd Limited Liability Company. 8,671 are held by Piedmont Advsr. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake.

