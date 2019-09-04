Seven Post Investment Office LP Lifted Holding in Lennox Intl (LII); Cyrus Capital Partners LP Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 2.50 million shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Chicago Aviation security officer fired over passenger dragging sues city, United Airlines; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adjusted Capex $3.6B-$3.8B; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 13/03/2018 – United is investigating the incident; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES NAMES GERRY LADERMAN ACTING CFO; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $252.81. About 307,729 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.37 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

